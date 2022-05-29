comscore Column: Baby formula shortage is racial justice issue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Baby formula shortage is racial justice issue

  • By Andrea Freeman
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Yury Navas, 29, looks for formula, while holding her two-month-old baby, Jose Ismael Gálvez, at Superbest International Market in Laurel, Md., on Monday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Yury Navas, 29, looks for formula, while holding her two-month-old baby, Jose Ismael Gálvez, at Superbest International Market in Laurel, Md., on Monday.

Parents are panicking in the face of an infant formula recall and ongoing supply chain issues that have created a formula shortage. Families who can afford to are hoarding cans, and those who can’t are pleading for help. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Incoming Honolulu police chief has a problem

Scroll Up