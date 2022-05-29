comscore Honolulu Jazz Quartet celebrates 20th anniversary with a commemorative album | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Honolulu Jazz Quartet celebrates 20th anniversary with a commemorative album

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU JAZZ QUARTET “Straight Ahead” includes newly written compositions by each member of the group along with fresh arrangements of jazz and pop standards.

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER Bassist John Kolivas strums his instrument at the Pu‘u O Kaimuki Park.

John Kolivas was a sixth grader at Punahou School when he switched his musical studies from cello to acoustic bass. Read more

