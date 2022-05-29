comscore Rocky Point homeowner has history of shoreline violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rocky Point homeowner has history of shoreline violations

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Todd Dunphy stands on the beach behind his Rocky Point homes. He faces multiple fines for moving massive amounts of sand to protect his property from beach erosion.

A Rocky Point property owner who is facing $92,000 in fines for orchestrating a major sand push to protect his two oceanfront homes and refusing to remove sandbags and other debris littering the public beach is requesting a contested case hearing that will likely prolong the case for many months. Read more

