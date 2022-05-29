Rocky Point homeowner has history of shoreline violations
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Todd Dunphy stands on the beach behind his Rocky Point homes. He faces multiple fines for moving massive amounts of sand to protect his property from beach erosion.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree