Dave Reardon: Rich Hill’s hiring as Hawaii baseball coach proves to be a hit
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Andy Archer with head coach Rich Hill during senior day festivities on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree