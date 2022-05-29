Scrappy Hawaii baseball team finishes strong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tough as a new leather mitt, the Hawaii baseball team relied on old-school grit to pull out a 6-4 victory over Cal Poly in the season finale at Les Murakami Stadium.

A Saturday-matinee crowd of 2,510 saw Jacob Igawa return to the lineup after taking a ricochet off his grill on Friday, the Rainbow Warriors score their first three runs without a hit, and senior Buddie Pindel end his career — and UH’s season — with 95 mph velocity.

Under Rich Hill, who was hired as head coach 11 months ago, the ’Bows completed their best Big West season in 10 years of membership. Hawaii finished 28-24 overall and 19-11 in the Big West. The Mustangs’ final records are 37-21 and 22-8.

After the game, the ’Bows gathered in a circle. “I told these guys, ‘This is the one time I don’t know what to say,’” Hill recalled. “We have a (new) tradition that the seniors get a chance to step in a circle and speak. They did. It’s emotional. It’s between us, and we just believe in the tight circle.”

Four of the five seniors contributed to the outcome. Left fielder Scotty Scott brought home the first run when he was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning. Right fielder Matt Wong’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the third inning. Wong, who will return for his second senior year, scored the ’Bows’ third run on a wild pitch to spark a four-run sixth inning. And center fielder Cole Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Pindel entered the ninth with a 6-1 lead. All-America shortstop Brooks Lee, who was hitless in his first 10 official at-bats this series, then pulled a run-scoring double to right to close the Mustangs to 6-2. Joe Yorke hit a towering drive that Scott misplayed in left as Mark Armstrong and Lee raced home.

Scott was credited with a two-base error that is subject to change. But Scott insisted on keeping the error, which would not allow the two runs to be charged to Pindel’s ERA. “I lost it in the sun,” Scott insisted. “Please keep it as an error. The ball should have been caught.”

Hill said: “Typical Scotty. He’s always thinking of other people.”

After a mound visit, Pindel was allowed to keep pitching.

“I’m glad I got to stay in the game,” Pindel said. “We had a five-run lead (entering the ninth), and I knew if it did go south, I could give up some runs. But I wasn’t expecting that. I think I had a lot of adrenaline up there. The first couple batters, I wasn’t really settled in.”

Pindel struck out Ryan Stafford for the second out, then induced Collin Villegas to fly out to Cabrera for the season’s final out.

Pindel, who pitched in the series opener on Thursday, was scheduled to close on Saturday. Pindel followed Tai Atkins, who pitched 21⁄3 scoreless innings in relief of Cade Halemanu. Halemanu allowed one run in 52⁄3 innings while striking out six.

Hill said he went longer with the left-handed Atkins because his pitches were hitting their marks. “Whenever he throws strikes, that’s when you stick with him a little bit longer,” Hill said. In making the switch at the start of the ninth, Hill fulfilled his plan of bringing in “Buddie to start a fresh inning.”

Pitching coach Mathew Troupe said he hopes Pindel continues his baseball career. Pindel said his backup plan is to join his best friend as a boxing promoter. “Maybe the last option,” Pindel said. “That’s always in my back pocket.”

The fighter’s mentality could be found in Igawa and cousins Jordan Donahue and Kyson Donahue. Igawa, who was playing first base on Friday, suffered a chipped tooth and bloated upper lip when a grounder hopped and hit his face. He went to the hospital as a precaution, but tests did not show any fractures. He was the designated hitter on Saturday.

The Donahue cousins also have embraced Hill’s all-0ut style this season. Kyson Donahue has played five positions, including first base and third base this series. Jordan Donahue, who has excelled at the leadoff spot, is a skilled bunter and base runner. He also made the adjustment after “rolling over” pitches with an opposite-field double to left in the sixth inning.

The scrappy style “is our game,” Jordan Donahue said. “Coach Hill said it from day one.”