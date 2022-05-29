Scrappy Hawaii baseball team finishes strong
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Seniors Andy Archer, Cole Cabrera, Buddie Pindel, Matt Wong and Scotty Scott were honored during a senior celebration at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Scotty Scott stomped on home plate during UH senior festivities after Hawaii defeated Cal Poly to complete its season.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kyson Donahue received a pick-off throw at first.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree