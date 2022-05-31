comscore Tech View: Global experts to explore tropical farm technology | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Global experts to explore tropical farm technology

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY RYAN OZAWA Smart Yields founders Vincent Kimura, Isar Mostafanezhad and Ryan Ozawa.

    COURTESY RYAN OZAWA

    Smart Yields founders Vincent Kimura, Isar Mostafanezhad and Ryan Ozawa.

When you think of agriculture, do you think of a lone farmer toiling away with his hands on a small plot of land? Or vast fields of crops harvested by corporate behemoths like Cargill, Monsanto and Syngenta? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii likely to see more hurricanes as climate change sets in, experts say

Scroll Up