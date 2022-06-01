Earthquakes kill 4 people, damage houses in southwest China

BEIJING >> Two earthquakes killed at least four people and damaged houses in southwestern China on Wednesday, authorities and state media said.

Fourteen other people were injured, at least one seriously, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. All of the dead and injured were in Baoxing county in Sichuan province.

Those killed were hit by falling rocks, the earthquake relief headquarters in Yaan city said, adding that the injured were sent to hospitals for treatment.

A magnitude 6.1 quake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers (10 miles) in Yaan, about 110 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said. A magnitude 4.5 quake followed three minutes later, Xinhua News Agency said.

The Sichuan fire department said some houses were damaged and more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. The Southwest Railway Authority said some sections of track were closed, causing delays to passenger trains.

The first earthquake was an aftershock of a magnitude 7.0 quake in 2013 that killed 196 people, provincial officials said, according to CGTN, the international arm of CCTV.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.