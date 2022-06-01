High surf warning for Hawaii’s south shores expires at noon

A high surf warning for all south facing shores of the Hawaiian islands remains in place until noon today due to large, long-period south swell that is expected to subside by this afternoon.

A high surf advisory kicks in at noon for those south facing shores, effective until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects surf to reach 12 to 16 feet on south shores this morning, bringing dangerous, large breaking waves.

Those waves are expected to subside to 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, and then to 7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.

Officials warn of ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, strong, breaking waves, and rip currents.

Under a high surf warning, “anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death,” officials said.

The swell may also produce some harbor surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when mooring or launching vessels.

Wraparound from the south swell is expected to boost surf on west facing shores to 7 to 10 feet today, then lower to 6 to 8 feet Thursday.

Surf on north shores remain low, at 1 to 3 feet today and flat to 2 feet on Thursday. Surf on east shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today through Thursday.