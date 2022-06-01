comscore Commission stands by selection of Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan as city’s police chief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Commission stands by selection of Maj. Gen. Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan as city’s police chief

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Commission will not reconsider its selection of retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan in the wake of his 36-year-old son’s arrest for allegedly attacking a man with a metal hook and notice of a pending felony theft trial for allegedly shoplifting electronics from Target. Read more

