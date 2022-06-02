Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Fireworks can be deadly Today Updated 12:15 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s a tragic loss for one Hawaii island family, one that resonates statewide. Puna resident Jesse Thornton, 35, died of injuries from an explosion while he was pursuing a hobby of building fireworks at home. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s a tragic loss for one Hawaii island family, one that resonates statewide. Puna resident Jesse Thornton, 35, died of injuries from an explosion while he was pursuing a hobby of building fireworks at home. The cause is still under investigation; anyone with information should call Hawaii County police at 808-935-3311 or the FBI, 808-566-4300. Regardless, next time fireworks regulation comes up as an issue, the incident serves as a reminder to kamaaina about the danger of incendiary devices. Previous Story Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs