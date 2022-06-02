comscore Off the News: Fireworks can be deadly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Fireworks can be deadly

  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

It’s a tragic loss for one Hawaii island family, one that resonates statewide. Puna resident Jesse Thornton, 35, died of injuries from an explosion while he was pursuing a hobby of building fireworks at home. Read more

