Off the News: Fireworks can be deadly

It’s a tragic loss for one Hawaii island family, one that resonates statewide. Puna resident Jesse Thornton, 35, died of injuries from an explosion while he was pursuing a hobby of building fireworks at home.

The cause is still under investigation; anyone with information should call Hawaii County police at 808-935-3311 or the FBI, 808-566-4300. Regardless, next time fireworks regulation comes up as an issue, the incident serves as a reminder to kamaaina about the danger of incendiary devices.