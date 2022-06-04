comscore U.S. Coast Guard completes transition to new planes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Coast Guard completes transition to new planes

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  U.S. Coast Guard members gathered in a hangar for an "End of an Era" ceremony Friday for the transition from the HC-130H aircraft to the HC-130J, pictured at right. The event was hosted by the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

    U.S. Coast Guard members gathered in a hangar for an “End of an Era” ceremony Friday for the transition from the HC-130H aircraft to the HC-130J, pictured at right. The event was hosted by the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

  After almost 50 years the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Barbers Point has replaced its older C-130H airplane with the newer C-130J model. Above, Coast Guard members gathered Friday in a hangar at the base for a ceremony marking the transition.

    After almost 50 years the U.S. Coast Guard at Air Station Barbers Point has replaced its older C-130H airplane with the newer C-130J model. Above, Coast Guard members gathered Friday in a hangar at the base for a ceremony marking the transition.

  U.S.C.G. Captain John Rivers, right, saluted Lt. Cmdr. Scott Handlin during Friday's formal transition ceremony.

    U.S.C.G. Captain John Rivers, right, saluted Lt. Cmdr. Scott Handlin during Friday’s formal transition ceremony.

  Patches of the C-130J which were given as gifts at the event.

    Patches of the C-130J which were given as gifts at the event.

  The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point held an "End of an Era'' ceremony Friday for the transition from the HC-130H, left, aircraft to the HC-130J, right. The retired HC-130H aircraft has four blade propellers, while the new version has six.

    The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point held an “End of an Era’’ ceremony Friday for the transition from the HC-130H, left, aircraft to the HC-130J, right. The retired HC-130H aircraft has four blade propellers, while the new version has six.

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony Friday at Air Station Barbers Point to mark its official transition from the C-130H airplane, which has flown out of the base since 1984, to the newer C-130J. Read more

