Hawaii News

Hawaii delegation backs off radar as military rethinks Pacific missile defense

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • COURTESY MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY An artist’s rendering shows what the proposed Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii could look like.

    An artist’s rendering shows what the proposed Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii could look like.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation is pulling back its support of a controversial missile defense radar after years of fighting the Pentagon to get it built here. Read more

Vital statistics - May 27 to June 2, 2022

