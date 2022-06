Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There has been a lot of talk about sustainable tourism lately and I sincerely applaud the conscious efforts of businesses and nonprofits that are committed to promoting and perpetuating responsible and eco-friendly tourism. But the single biggest issue is that Hawaii can’t handle continuing increases in the number of visitors year after year. Ten million tourists a year is not sustainable.

James Loganbill

Kaneohe

Thiessen ignores facts about oil price increases

Marc Thiessen’s recent column is a prime example of his despicable and unpatriotic cherry-picking of facts regarding the Biden administration’s energy policy efforts to bring down the global price of oil (“Gas prices are right where Biden wants them to be,” Star-Advertiser, May 3).

The indisputable facts are that U.S. oil producers are making huge profits and have absolutely no incentive to increase production. We are being grossly gouged at the pump. Exxon- Mobil’s net income has more than tripled from a year earlier.

Because of the policy decisions of the Obama administration, U.S. oil production leads the world and rose almost six times more during his presidency compared to Donald Trump’s. But Thiessen cravenly gives credit to the Trump administration’s oil industry profit-boosting giveaways.

And most egregiously, Thiessen completely ignores that we and the rest of the free world are in a dire fight for freedom and that we are all suffering from the exponentially increasing effects of global warming. What a hack.

David Wilson

Makiki

Allow vendor to operate renowned Haiku Stairs

If any of our politicians read this, please vote “No” on funding the destruction of the Haiku Stairs, aka “Stairway to Heaven” (“Nonprofit releases survey in last-ditch effort to save Haiku Stairs on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, May 31).

It would be much better to save the $1.3 million and let a vendor take over the needed repairs, tours and liability. Several have already offered to do it, but I guess it’s just easier for politicians to vote to tear it down instead of picking the best option. That way, the few in the immediate neighborhood benefit while they take away this wonder of the world from the rest of the world.

This is, after all, a world-renowned hike they are voting to destroy. It made the local news in Italy when I was there last September and they unanimously voted to destroy it. Better to think globally than be small-minded.

Giovanni Sclarandis

Wilhelmina Rise

Constructionists should read 2nd Amendment

In response to the question of what can be done about the killing of schoolchildren and innocent grocery shoppers, two Republican U.S. senators said that we can’t restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

Here’s what the Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” What were the Founders thinking? They were likely thinking that the Revolutionary War was fought by state militias before there was a country and a federal army, and they wanted the people to be able to defend themselves with arms-bearing militias from a tyrannical government (which we may have now!) or foreign invaders.

The strict constructionists who would overturn Roe v. Wade because it does not grant a right to abortion should read the literal words of the Second Amendment.

Nancy Grekin

Makiki

To fix gun laws, some senators need to go

Nothing will change the violence we read and see about in the U.S. until the voters oust those congressional Republicans who continuously support the National Rifle Association and are steadfast in blocking any changes to our gun laws. Poll after poll show nearly 75% of Americans support stricter gun laws, such as background checks.

The irony of it all is the voters keep sending back to Congress the same individuals who block gun legislation changes and seemingly show little remorse for the families who have lost children in mass shootings at schools.

I cannot fathom the experience of the parents and siblings of those killed, and youngsters who have witnessed the carnage. I can only relate this to those who served in combat taking direct enemy fire and seeing fellow soldiers blow away or lose limbs. PTSD in those children and parents will last a long time.

While it’s encouraging to hear that senators are meeting to find common ground to help all of us be safer, they will not enact or change any of our gun laws until certain ones are voted out of office.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

To stop the violence, be kind to one another

With the recent shootings in this country and in this state, we are in sad times. However, the answer is not just stricter gun-control laws. Hawaii has some of the strictest gun-control laws in the nation.

We need to stop the anger, hate and violence. Guns in themselves don’t kill people; it’s people who are angry, hateful, and violent with guns that kill people.

We need to start saying more kind words to each other, do more kind deeds for each other, and forgive those who hurt us. When we allow anger, hate and violence to divide us, this is the result. We need to show love for one another, so we can be united again.

Alan Kim

Moiliili

More work needed on Ala Moana park access

Finally, the bridge across from the IBM building is open, 18 months after the prior bridge was dismantled.

The next adventure is McCoy Pavilion, where some work has been done but very little lately. This project is months old, with the most recent work done on the Diamond Head side of the makai tennis courts.

Since the bridge is now open, the issue becomes the Ewa sidewalk, which has been gated off since the inception with no work being done on that side of the pavilion.

Thus, the general public is being denied direct sidewalk access to the beach and must walk through the parking lot to the ocean.

Perhaps someone from the city can enlighten inquiring minds.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

