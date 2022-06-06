comscore Softball seniors go out in style in Goodwill Senior Softball Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Softball seniors go out in style in Goodwill Senior Softball Classic

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  Team Leaf's Majesty Moisa of Kapolei ran to second base during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Titan on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Moisa batted 3-for-5 and drove in four runs on Sunday.

    Team Leaf’s Majesty Moisa of Kapolei ran to second base during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Titan on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Moisa batted 3-for-5 and drove in four runs on Sunday.

  Team Leaf's Ailana Agbayani of 'Iolani wound up for a pitch against Team Titan during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Agbayani went the distance and got the win. She also batted 1-for-2 with a two-run double, three walks and a stolen base.

    Team Leaf’s Ailana Agbayani of ‘Iolani wound up for a pitch against Team Titan during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Agbayani went the distance and got the win. She also batted 1-for-2 with a two-run double, three walks and a stolen base.

  Team Titan's Avery Mahoe of Mid-Pacific caught a throw to first base during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Leaf on Sunday. Mahoe went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

    Team Titan’s Avery Mahoe of Mid-Pacific caught a throw to first base during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Leaf on Sunday. Mahoe went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

  Team Leaf's Jackie Kirkpatrick of Mililani connected during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Titan on Sunday. Kirkpatrick has committed to Tennessee.

    Team Leaf’s Jackie Kirkpatrick of Mililani connected during the New City Nissan Goodwill Softball Classic Championship game against Team Titan on Sunday. Kirkpatrick has committed to Tennessee.

Sunday was Majesty Moisa's time to shine. The Kapolei first baseman drove in four runs as Team LEAF outscored Team Titan 13-9 in the final of the New City Nissan Goodwill Senior Softball Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

