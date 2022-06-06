Softball seniors go out in style in Goodwill Senior Softball Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sunday was Majesty Moisa's time to shine. The Kapolei first baseman drove in four runs as Team LEAF outscored Team Titan 13-9 in the final of the New City Nissan Goodwill Senior Softball Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Moisa had a serviceable senior season for the OIA champion Hurricanes, but thrived in the spotlight of Sunday night lights. She batted 3-for-5 with a two-run single in the first inning, and run-scoring singles in the second and sixth innings. In the fourth, she was not credited with an RBI on a force out play at home plate, as baserunner Ailana Agbayani then scored from second base on a throw from home to first base on a double-play attempt.

The hitting prowess of her team, Moisa said, was “contagious.” She had nine RBIs through the weekend event.

“It’s just the last hurrah of high school. I feel like the people who didn’t have a chance play on this field before got a chance to. It’s honoring,” she said.

Moisa plans to become a submarine mechanic at Pearl Harbor. For one night, though, she has a memory — and video — for life.

“I can show my kids one day. My cousins, my nieces. Be that impact on them,” said Moises, who has a motto inscribed as a tattoo under her right bicep.

“It says, ‘No task is too big for a family to overcome,’ ” she said. “Maybe in a couple years I’ll coach (club softball) and make my own team.”

Agbayani went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the win. She also did her usual damage on the base paths, going 1-for-2 with a two-run double, three walks and a stolen base.

“It was great to win and not get runner-up,” Agbayani said. “The team we played is obviously a tough hitting team. Very strong hitters throughout that team. I’m glad my defense and my offense had my back.”

Avery Mahoe (Mid-Pacific) went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Team Titan, and Jordyn Tabudan socked a two-run homer.

It was a final night of prep softball for dozens of seniors, including Jackie Kirkpatrick. The rifle-armed Mililani catcher had a superb senior season, but when she suited up for Team LEAF on Saturday morning, coach Alan Higuchi had one question.

Do you want to pitch?

Kirkpatrick, a signee with Tennessee, was up to the challenge. She hurled one scoreless inning in pool play on Saturday.

“It’s a luxury being able to play on this field. It’s such a beautiful day out here. Being able to play with this group of girls, literally coming from everywhere and different perspectives,” Kirkpatrick said.

She was the battery mate of ‘Iolani ace Agbayani. The two had never worked together before.

“It’s her composure. She keeps herself together no matter what the score is and she just fires the ball really well,” Kirkpatrick said of the BYU signee.

Campbell third baseman Paige Nakashima spent seven consecutive weekends last fall on the road.

“I was playing fall ball on the mainland. I was able to join the top team in the nation, Athletics Mercado-Smith (Temecula, Calif.). I would fly out on Thursday, get there Friday, play Saturday and Sunday, fly home Monday, got to school Tuesday. I did that seven weeks straight,” she said.

With a 4.0 grade-point average, Nakashima had support from her teachers and registrar.

“Mr. Izumigawa was really helpful and I was able to complete all my work. It was an experience. Definitely flying back and forth, my body was exhausted, but it all paid off in the end,” she said.

Unlike her teammates, who wore their school team visors with the purple-and-black jerseys of Team Titan, Nakashima wore a club team visor.

“I actually lost my visor Coach Shag (Hermosura) gave me. It’s probably in my room that looks like a disaster right now,” she said. “I’m having a lot of fun. It’s good to play with a bunch of girls that I played against and a bunch of girls I never got to play against. Make new friends.”

Like Kirkpatrick, Nakashima got a stint in the pitcher’s circle over the weekend.

“I played first base and second base, and I pitched one inning. It was fun. I got to pitch against my friend, Carys (Murakami). She flew out against me so right now my ERA is 0.00,” Nakashima said.

She was golden at third base for Campbell, but also got some duty at second base due to injuries on the roster. Nakashima signed with Iowa State.

“Iowa State has been my dream school since I was in eighth grade. I did a camp with my old travel coach and she brought the Iowa State coach out there. I really enjoyed what she taught me in those two days and I feel like I can learn so much from her. Since Iowa State is a growing program and as a player who’s still developing, I can develop with the program at the same rate,” she said.

Second baseman Carys Murakami suited up in the blue uniforms of Team Rogue, coached by Jon Berinobis. The Maryknoll second baseman swatted eight home runs during the season.

“I spend hours in the cages, hitting off the tee. It’s preparation. Mentally, you have to lock in and prepare to come out and do well,” said Murakami, who will play for CSUN next season. “I work out with coach Henson Thomas, Liliana’s dad, and my dad (Ross).”

Murakami’s teammate, Ua Nakoa-Chung, saw action in the circle for Team Ariya, winning a pool-play game on Sunday. A thumb injury limited her to first base during the Spartans’ championship season. She had a standout season at the plate and sophomore Jenna Sniffen emerged as a clutch pitcher as Maryknoll won its first state title.

“I was loose today and played for fun. My thumb feels good, 100 percent,” Nakoa-Chung said. “It’s fun to be able to play with the best players in the state, to be able to play with and against your best friends.”

In the third-place game Team Aria defeated Team Rogue, 7-4.