comscore Column: HB 2399 could have reduced wasteful packaging practices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: HB 2399 could have reduced wasteful packaging practices

  • By Kristine Kubat
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.
  • Kristine Kubat is executive director of Recycle Hawaii.

    Kristine Kubat is executive director of Recycle Hawaii.

This past legislative session, hundreds of people from Hawaii and beyond rallied behind passage of House Bill 2399, a bill that would have required the world’s top producers of fast-moving consumer goods to cover the costs of a five-year program designed to significantly reduce the waste their business models generate. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Close scrutiny on tourism contract

Scroll Up