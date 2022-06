Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A cheese and egg baked dish makes a great appetizer to take to a party. Cheese is one of the world’s oldest “convenience foods.” This recipe adds the flavor of roasted green chiles to mimic the deliciousness of the Mexican cheese-stuffed peppers called chile rellenos. Not hard at all to assemble — just buy the green chiles in a can. Bake the squares ahead and refrigerate, then serve it at room temperature or warm it up gently in the oven. You can make it even fancier, by baking it in greased muffin tins for a round look, like what some restaurants call “egg bites.” Top with raw jalapeño slices or Serrano peppers, if you like hot, or cilantro leaves.

Chile Rellenos Squares

Ingredients:

• 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese, substitute Mexican mixed or cheddar cheese

• 1 4-ounce can (or 1/2 cup) diced green chiles, drained

• 4 large eggs, beaten

• Neutral oil to grease pan

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• Optional: 1 jalapeño pepper, sliced or cilantro leaves, as garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray oil or use a paper towel to cover an 8-inch square baking pan. Mix in a bowl eggs, cheese, green chiles and salt. Pour into the baking pan or into greased muffin tins. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until set. Let stand at least 10 minutes before cutting into squares. Place on serving platter. Garnish if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature with hot sauce in the bottle or in a small bowl, for those who like it hot.

Makes about 9-16 appetizer squares.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.