Efforts to improve marine conservation receive state funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Efforts to improve marine conservation receive state funding

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
    Visitors enjoy the tidepools on at Shark’s Cove in Pupukea in 2021. The cove is part of the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on the North Shore.

State funding is being provided to two ocean-based efforts in Hawaii — one to help conservation in the Pupukea area on Oahu and another to promote fishing statewide. Read more

