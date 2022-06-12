comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii lost past, future with passing of Rockne Freitas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Hawaii lost past, future with passing of Rockne Freitas

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 Rockne Freitas was inducted into the Polynesian Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Jan. 29, 2016.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016

    Rockne Freitas was inducted into the Polynesian Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Jan. 29, 2016.

When Rockne Freitas died this last week, it brought back childhood memories for many. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – June 11, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - June 12, 2022

Scroll Up