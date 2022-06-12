Dave Reardon: Hawaii lost past, future with passing of Rockne Freitas
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016
Rockne Freitas was inducted into the Polynesian Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Jan. 29, 2016.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree