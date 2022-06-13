comscore Honolulu police might limit amount of overtime officers can work, in response to audit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police might limit amount of overtime officers can work, in response to audit

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

The analysis found the department’s management of overtime payments “ineffective” during the five fiscal years reviewed by auditors. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 3 to June 9, 2022

Scroll Up