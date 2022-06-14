Off the News: International tourists and COVID-19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the requirement that international air travelers take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, and test negative, before flying to the U.S. Meanwhile, Honolulu gained attention last week as a tourist destination that is also a current “hot spot” for coronavirus cases.

With surging positive test results and high interest from international tourists joining forces, it might seem premature to lift a testing requirement. Bottom line, though: Even if the CDC isn’t flashing a “high alert” message, Hawaii residents need to remain vigilant. Masking, social distancing and testing when indicated are all highly advised.