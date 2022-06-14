Editorial | Off the News Off the News: International tourists and COVID-19 Today Updated 6:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the requirement that international air travelers take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, and test negative, before flying to the U.S. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the requirement that international air travelers take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, and test negative, before flying to the U.S. Meanwhile, Honolulu gained attention last week as a tourist destination that is also a current “hot spot” for coronavirus cases. With surging positive test results and high interest from international tourists joining forces, it might seem premature to lift a testing requirement. Bottom line, though: Even if the CDC isn’t flashing a “high alert” message, Hawaii residents need to remain vigilant. Masking, social distancing and testing when indicated are all highly advised. Previous Story Letters: Cheney stands up to cowardly colleagues; Abortion is a moral, not religious, issue; Give new chief a chance to prove himself at HPD