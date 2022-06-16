Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya advance in El Salavador By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu’s Carissa Moore and Haleiwa’s Barron Mamiya advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu’s Carissa Moore and Haleiwa’s Barron Mamiya advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. Moore, the five-time World Surf League champion, finished second in her first-round heat but defeated California’s Tia Blanco 15.66 to 7.84 in the elimination round to advance. Moore will face Florida’s Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals. Kauai’s Gabriela Bryan finished second in her first-round heat and lost to France’s Johanne Defay in the elimination round 13.26 to 10.47. Mamiya won his first-round heat to advance directly to the men’s quarterfinals. He scored a 13.50 to beat Brazil’s Miguel Pupo (11.93) and South Africa’s Matthew McGillivray (10.94). Previous Story Dave Reardon: Mark Rolfing says golf war with Saudi league could hurt game