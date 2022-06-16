comscore Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya advance in El Salavador | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya advance in El Salavador

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore and Haleiwa’s Barron Mamiya advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. Read more

