Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya advance in El Salavador

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore and Haleiwa’s Barron Mamiya advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador. Read more

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore and Haleiwa’s Barron Mamiya advanced Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Surf City El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca, La Libertad, El Salvador.

Moore, the five-time World Surf League champion, finished second in her first-round heat but defeated California’s Tia Blanco 15.66 to 7.84 in the elimination round to advance.

Moore will face Florida’s Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals.

Kauai’s Gabriela Bryan finished second in her first-round heat and lost to France’s Johanne Defay in the elimination round 13.26 to 10.47.

Mamiya won his first-round heat to advance directly to the men’s quarterfinals. He scored a 13.50 to beat Brazil’s Miguel Pupo (11.93) and South Africa’s Matthew McGillivray (10.94).