comscore Column: Aia ka mole o ka pohā wiki lekiō he hōkū‘ume | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Aia ka mole o ka pohā wiki lekiō he hōkū‘ume

  • By na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.
  • USRA/NASA/GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER VIA AP This image from video animation provided by NASA in November 2020 depicts a powerful X-ray burst erupting from a magnetar – a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star.

    USRA/NASA/GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER VIA AP

    This image from video animation provided by NASA in November 2020 depicts a powerful X-ray burst erupting from a magnetar – a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star.

Synopsis: Scientists have noticed fast radio bursts (FRBs) from outer space since 2007, and the number of sightings has increased dramatically since that time. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: HTA should fix contract process

Scroll Up