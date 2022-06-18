Column: Aia ka mole o ka pohā wiki lekiō he hōkū‘ume

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: Scientists have noticed fast radio bursts (FRBs) from outer space since 2007, and the number of sightings has increased dramatically since that time. Recently, there have been sightings of FRBs in our own galaxy, which has suggested the existence of extraterrestrial life. Another theory is that these FRBs are co-located with what are being called magnetars (magnetic stars). If anything was living 3 billion light years ago, it’s not likely there today.

Aloha mai käkou e oæu poæe makamaka heluhelu æimiæimi mea hou. I ke kilo æana aæe i loko o ke poæo manaæo e kau ana ma luna nei, aia kauwahi manaæo hou e kamaæilio æia nei ma loko o ke ao kilo hökü. æO kekahi, æo ia nö ia mea he höküæume. æO ka poæe maæa i ka heluhelu æölelo Hawaiæi i këia mau lä, ua maopopo, he nui nä mea hou a käkou e kamaæilio ai, a æaæole nö e lawa nä hua æölelo Hawaiæi e akäka ai ia mau mea, a no laila, aia ka pono æo ka haku æana i mau hua hou. æO höküæume nö kekahi.

Ma ka haku æana i këia hua æölelo hou, ua hahai æia ka manaæo o kona hua o ka haku æia æana ma ka namu haole, æo “magnetar”. æO ia ka huina o “magnetic” a me “star”. æOiai he hökü ia nona ka ikaika o ka æume makeneki, ua manaæo ihola au e kapa aku i ia mea i ka “höküæume” ma ka æölelo Hawaiæi. æO ia ikaika æume, he päkaukani kiliona ka nui aku i ko ka honua nei. æO ka æoi ia o nä mea æume a pau o ke ao holoæokoæa.

Eia nö ke kuhi æia nei ia mea he höküæume, æo ia ke kumu e loaæa mai ai ia mea he FRB (Fast Radio Burst) i æike æia aku nei e kekahi haumäna no ke Kulanui o West Virginia i ka MH 2007. I ia manawa, e noiæi ana æo ia i ia mea he “pulsar” ma o ka nänä æana i kekahi mau kiæi o ka lani. Eia au ke kapa nei i këlä mau FRB he “pohä wiki lekiö” ma ka æölelo Hawaiæi. He mau kuhi like æole i ia manawa no ka mole kumu o ia mea he pohä wiki lekiö. æO kekahi mole kumu hoæi i kuhi æia, æo ia kekahi lähui meaola æë ma waho aku o ko käkou honua nei. Koe aku ka æike!

I këia manawa, he nui nä pohä wiki lekiö e æike æia nei, a i ka MH 2020 i hala aku nei, ma muli o ka æike æia o kahi pohä nui loa ma kahi kokoke i ka höküæume nona ka inoa SGR 1935+2154, ke manaæo æia nei æo ia mea he höküæume paha ka molekumu o nä pohä wiki lekiö. He holomua këia ma ko käkou æike æana i ka mole kumu o ia mau pohä wiki lekiö, eia naæe, ua mau nö kona æano he kuhi. E hauæoli ana paha ka poæe e æimi nei i mea ola ma waho aku o ka honua. Noæu iho, ke känalua nei i ka makepono a me ka æole o ia æike.

Eia koæu mea i hoihoi ai. æO kekahi o ia mau pohä wiki lekiö i æike æia ma o nä æano æohe nänä i hiki ke æike aku i nä hawewe lekiö i loko o ka lewa luna lilo, a ma kahi mamao lilo. æO ia hoæi, æo kekahi pohä wiki lekiö i æike æia ma o këia æohe, he æekolu piliona makahiki holo kükuna lä ka mamao mai ka honua aku. He mamao hoæi kau! Inä e noæonoæo aæe i kona löæihi ma o nä mile, he 5.879 x 1012 mile o ka makahiki holo kükuna lä hoæokahi. A he æekolu piliona ka nui o ia mau makahiki! No laila, mai ka wä mai e pohä mua mai ai ka hawewe lekiö a hiki i kona wä e höæea mai ai i ko käkou æönohi maka, he æekolu piliona makahiki ke hala. A no laila, inä aia kahi mea e ola ana ma ia höküæume, he mea kahiko loa nö ia a lohe mai ke aæo!

