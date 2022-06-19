Kokua Line: When will Waimanalo roadwork finish?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: When will they finish the Waimanalo roadwork? Traffic is really bad, with the tourists back and so much work going on.

Answer: Roadwork along Kalanianaole Highway through Waimanalo should be “substantially completed” by the end of the year, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

Phase II of this project began in January and some parts are done, including “paving on Kalanianaole Highway from Makai Pier to Bell Street; and installations of new concrete sidewalks, curbs and gutters on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway from Inaole Street to Poalima Street,” the DOT said.

Ongoing work includes pavement reconstruction from Kaiona Beach Park to Aloiloi Street and installing a new drainage system from Moole Street to Tinker Road. “We are adding safety features such as raised pedestrian crosswalks at Kaiona Beach Park and Inoaole Street and extending the pavement between Wai­manalo Town and Kaiona Beach Park. These improvements will create additional space for bicyclists and pedestrians,” the DOT said. The raised crosswalks should be finished by early September.

During the school year, Kokua Line received complaints about roadwork running late some days, tying up afternoon traffic as parents needed to pick up their kids from school.

In other traffic news, the DOT said Friday that full closures of the Pauoa Road offramp and H-1 eastbound and westbound ramps at Pali Highway will be needed at times as the Pali Highway resurfacing project continues. The schedule for those closures is not yet set, it said.

More information can be found at palihighway.org/, which has been updated to show lane closures through Friday.

Q: Regarding Maui police, did they say where they’re planning to go? They can’t all be old enough to retire.

A: You are referring to a survey of Maui police that found over one-third of respondents are considering leaving the Maui Police Department within the next two years.

Of the nearly 34% who said they planned to leave, nearly 9% plan to retire, 12% want to switch to another agency and nearly 13% want to leave the profession, according to the survey, to which 158 of 300 Maui police officers responded.

Poor morale, other job opportunities, retirement and unsatisfactory pay were the main reasons for wanting to leave, according the survey, which was conducted April 12-22 for the Maui chapter of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers. Results were released Wednesday.

Q: What’s the number on Oahu to report an abandoned vehicle? It’s been sitting on our street for months, with broken windows, etc.

A: Call the city’s Department of Customer Services at 808-768-2530 during normal business hours. Or submit the complaint online, at www11.honolulu.gov/csdavcomplaints/. Include details about the vehicle and its location.

Auwe

Auwe to the inconsiderate, disrespectful person who dumped a mattress and other junk on the roadside on Kamehameha Highway in Kipapa Gulch, causing yet another eyesore. — R.K.

Mahalo

On the morning of June 8, my car stalled on busy Keahole Street near Costco Hawaii Kai. Thanks to all the wonderful Samaritans who came to my rescue: a young lady who rushed back to her work place to get a battery charger, the driver of a white Tesla who went out of his way to help, the tow truck driver who stopped to move my car to a safer location even though he was on his way to another service call, the lychee vendor who gave me a free bag of cold lychee while I waited in the hot sun for my tow truck, and then a gentleman who stayed with me throughout this whole ordeal and only left after I assured him that I was OK. There were so many others that helped me that day. I am truly grateful to all of you. Thank you! — Senior with a cane

