Waikiki woman, 78, chooses death on her terms

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  Ramona Chiya in one of her favorite photos of herself, taken in 1983.

    Ramona Chiya in one of her favorite photos of herself, taken in 1983.

  Ramona Chiya died Monday at home. She was a fabric designer who founded the popular Sansei line of T-shirts featuring Japanese family crests. On one of her last outings, she visited the Honolulu Museum of Art on May 8, Mother's Day, wearing pants on which she appliqued her handpainted homage to artist Georgia O'Keeffe, whose artworks appear behind her.

    Ramona Chiya died Monday at home. She was a fabric designer who founded the popular Sansei line of T-shirts featuring Japanese family crests. On one of her last outings, she visited the Honolulu Museum of Art on May 8, Mother’s Day, wearing pants on which she appliqued her handpainted homage to artist Georgia O’Keeffe, whose artworks appear behind her.

An estimated 70 patients completed the medical-aid-in-dying request process last year, nearly double the number in 2020, when 37 patients qualified, according to state Department of Health testimony submitted to the Legislature during its most recent session. Read more

