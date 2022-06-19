Waikiki woman, 78, chooses death on her terms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY LESA GRIFFITH
Ramona Chiya in one of her favorite photos of herself, taken in 1983.
COURTESY LESA GRIFFITH
Ramona Chiya died Monday at home. She was a fabric designer who founded the popular Sansei line of T-shirts featuring Japanese family crests. On one of her last outings, she visited the Honolulu Museum of Art on May 8, Mother’s Day, wearing pants on which she appliqued her handpainted homage to artist Georgia O’Keeffe, whose artworks appear behind her.