Comedian Jo Koy to perform on Maui next month

Comedian Jo Koy — famous in Hawaii for selling out 11 shows in the Blaisdell Concert Hall in 2017 — is returning to Maui for three nights next month at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Koy, who has been a favorite in the isles since his first Honolulu show in 2001, will take the stage at 7 p.m. July 14-16.

Each time he has returned, he’s played bigger shows for bigger audiences; the most recent were sold-out performances at Blaisdell Arena in November.

Tickets went on sale Monday for MACC members; tickets for the public go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Prices are $65.50, $75.50 and $195.50 for VIP seats. (VIP tickets include one seat in the first five rows, a Jo Koy tote bag, a signed copy of Jo Koy’s autobiography, “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All American Combo” and one “Joy Koy: Funny Is Funny” tour poster).

All sales will be online only at MauiArts.org.

Koy, 51, released his “Mixed Plate” autobiography in 2021. He recently wrapped production on a full-length comedy, “Easter Sunday,” inspired by his experiences growing up in a Filipino American family. “Easter Sunday” is scheduled for release in August.