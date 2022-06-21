Endless poke options
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:57 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Some like it hot
The lava flow don ($18.95) at Ocean Taste features slices of scallops with a mound of spicy ahi and the red-orange flow of ikura.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Snowy volcano don ($15.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Salmon crème brulée ($15.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Poke salad ($13.95)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Spicy señorita nachos ($17.95)
