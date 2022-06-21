‘Tis the (mango) season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer is synonymous with mango season in Hawaii, and lately, mangoes seem to be everywhere I look — when it comes to food, at least. The popular fruit can have a long harvest season — it can start in May and end in October — with July being its peak month. There are more than 60 types of mangos in Hawaii; Pirie and Haden are among the most popular. These fruits are known for being sweet and delicious, but they’re also chockfull of health benefits (they’re high in vitamin A, contain immune-boosting nutrients and support heart health). Here are some refreshing ways to satisfy that mango craving — and keep cool — this summer.

Toast

Haawi Toast & Tea, one of the vendors at the Kakaako farmers market (919 Ala Moana Blvd.) on Saturdays, is known for its sweet and savory toasts. A seasonal favorite is its mango toast ($7), which is currently made with Haden mangoes. For updates, follow the business on Instagram (@haawitoastandtea).

Pie

Mango Delight pie ($26) is especially popular during the summer months at Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road). This fl avor is a twist on the bakery’s classic mango pie. It features a creamy mango filling — complete with mango fruit — and is topped with a butter cookie crumble. This fl avor is also available in a mini pie ($7). Call 808-988- 7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.

Rice yogurt

Mango rice yogurt is one of the top five most popular flavors at Yomie’s Hawaii (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.). The biz is famous for its rice yogurt drinks, complete with purple rice (fresh batches are cooked throughout the day) and fresh yogurt that’s made daily in house. You can also find mango purple rice beverages at The Alley (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.).

Acai

The “Layers of Paradise” from Wahiawa-based Maluawai Café (1680 Wilikina Drive) is its bestseller. The refreshing treat ($10-$12) features layers of açaí and mango mousse, and it’s topped with powdered milk, granola and condensed milk. “We allow our mango mousse to freeze just enough so that it stays at a similar texture as the açaí,” explains business owner Keale Lemos. “The Layers of Paradise is one of specialties, and we have the mango flavor all year long.” Follow the biz on Instagram (@maluawaicafe) to learn more.

Shave ice

MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) features a seasonal shave ice dessert, and Makaha mango shave ice ($14) is currently available. Pastry chef/co-owner Michelle Karr-Ueoka changes the mangoes used for the shave ice based on their optimal ripeness and sweetness. For example, she started with Mapulehu and then transitioned to white Pirie mangoes. The refreshing dessert includes kafi r lemongrass panna cotta, haupia tapioca, mango sorbet and shaved mangoes. Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

Fruit tea

Yi Fang Fruit Tea (602 Dillingham Blvd.) recently launched a new seasonal menu showcasing summer fruit beverages. Mango fruit tea and mango pomelo sago are among the limited-time drinks. The business’s signature fruit tea — featuring freshly made mango juice and a passion fruit base — is mixed with refreshing mountain tea. Meanwhile, mango pomelo sago is a blended mango treat with grapefruit pulp and coconut milk topped off with Yi Fang’s sago topping. Call 808-840-0110 to learn more.

Sherbet

Scoop Scoops (1915 S. King St.) is known for its sherbet in island-inspired flavors. Its Mayjah Mango is part of the regular menu, so it’s available all the time. This sherbet has small mango chunks inside and is the perfect refreshing treat on a hot day. It’s not regularly dairy free, but the biz does make a dairy-free version from time to time. Call 808-722-8584 or follow the biz on Instagram (@scoopscoopshi).

You can also find a variety of mango flavors at Asato Family Shop (1306 Pali Hwy.), which is known for sherbet in “local-kine flavors.” The business will have Mango Bango (aka mango Orange Bang), Makaha mango sorbet and mango condensed milk flavors in its store until June 29. Starting in July, the Mango Bango flavor will be available by the scoop at all Zippy’s restaurants. “It will be the first time a restaurant is scooping a flavor of ours,” confi rms business owner Neale Asato.

The store is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Visit asatofamilyshop.com.

Poke

Ever heard of mango poke? It’s the newest flavor at Fresh Bites Café (2334 S. King St.). This refreshing salmon poke comes topped with mangoes, avocados, tomatoes, fish sauce and onions. Call 808-206-2677 or visit freshbitescafehawaii.com

Juice, sundaes, shave ice, mochi and more

MangoMango Dessert, with Hawaii locations at Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center, specializes in traditional Hong Kong style desserts, pastries and drinks made with fresh fruits. This shop is designed for mango aficionados. Popular desserts include special mango juice sago and pomelo with mango ice cream, mango juice with sago and lychee jelly, mango shaved ice and mango mille crepe cake. Visit mangomangodessert.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@mangomangohawaii).

Smoothies

Jamba Juice Hawaii (various locations) is known for its smoothies, and its Mango-A-Go-Go flavor doesn’t disappoint. This refreshing drink features a blend of passion fruit-mango juice and mangoes topped with pineapple sherbet. Visit jambajuicehawaii.com to learn more.

Bingsu

Badabingsu Hawaii (56-565 Kamehameha Hwy.), located in Kahuku, features a variety of bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert) flavors. Mango is a customer favorite. You can also find mango bingsu at Jejubing Dessert Café (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) and Kawaii Ice Wave (1111 Dillingham Blvd.). The latter has a popular mango cheesecake ice wave.

Soft serve

You can find mango soft serve at Kawaii Ice Wave (1111 Dillingham Blvd.). It’s usually swirled with dairy-free ube. The dessert ($4.95) includes one topping. Call 808-725-0651 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).

Gelato

