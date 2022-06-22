Scoreboard – June 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division-Round of 32, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division-Quarterfinals, 9:33 a.m. At Oahu Country Club

Thursday

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division- Round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division-Semifinals, 8:21 a.m. At Oahu Country Club

Bulletin board

Pearl City High School

Pearl City High School is seeking a head boys’ varsity soccer coach. Position will include staffing the varsity and junior varsity programs.

It is recommended that applicants have high school and/or club soccer coaching experience, college diploma and must clear D.O.E. background check.

Application:

https://tinyurl.com/pchsboyssoccer

Applicants may direct questions to Director of Athletics Reid Shigemasa, reid.shigemasa@k12.hi.us or (808) 307-5613.

Deadline for application is July 13.

Golf

113th Manoa Cup

Tuesday

At Oahu Country Club

Open Division – Round of 64

Region 1

Peter Jung def. Tensuke Sakurai, 5&4

Garrett Takeuchi def. Joshua Hayashida, 1 up

Remington Hirano def. Joseph Matyas, 2&1

Joe Phengsavath def. Kevin Gomez, 4&3

Taylor Watanabe def. Joseph Ferrall, 4&3

Andy Okita def. Caleb Ah Mow, 4&3

Adam Quandt def. Benjamin Sandborn, 2&1

Jake Sequin def. Matthew Ma, 19 holes

Region 2

Keita Okada def. Dante Sbarbaro, 4&3

Zachary Sagayaga def. Skip Storm, 5&3

Noah Otani def. Brandon Abreu, 3&1

Noah Daher def. Adam Chiya, 2&1

Luciano Conlan def. Matt Gilbertson, 6&5

Davis Lee def. Noah Koshi, 3&2

Dane Watanabe def. Robert Nakagawa, 2&1

Katsuhiro Yamashita def. Isaiah Kanno, 19 holes

Region 3

Kolbe Irei def. Keola Silva, 7&5

Nate Choi def. Andrew Otani, 1 up

Blaine Kimura def. Robert Berris, 6&4

Ben Cafferio def. Jason Pereira, 20 holes

Lee Anderson def. Christopher Caycayon, 19 holes

Bryce Toledo-Lue def. Nikola Uskokovic, 1 up

Anson Cabello def. Chris Bryer, 4&3

Jackson Ibarra def. Isaac Jaffurs, 3&1

Region 4

Tyler Ogawa def. Aidan Oki, 7&6

Brandan Kop def. Derek Chinen, 1 up

Hunter Hughes def. Gavin Holland, 1 up

Keanu Akina def. Noah Lau, 5&4

Alika Bell def. Dysen Park, 3&2

Marshall Kim def. Nicholas Gomez, 3&2

Eric Molina def. Jordan Sato, 5&4

Alex Kam def. AJ Teraoka, 2&1

Women’s Division – Round of 16

Raya Nakao def. Arianna Bell, 5&4

Madison Takai def. Kellie Yamane, 2 up

Madison Kuratani def. Chloe Jang, 1 up

Mia HIrashima def. Kelsie Inouye, 2 up

Kara Kaneshiro def. Rachael Wang, 2&1

Emiko Sverduk def. Madison Campos, 5&4

Kirsten Hall def. Nicole Tanoue, 2&1

Alison Takamiya def. Jennifer Koga, 2&1

World Golf Ranking

1. Scottie Scheffler, USA 10.95

2. Rory McIlroy, NIR 7.78

3. Jon Rahm, ESP 7.76

4. Collin Morikawa, USA 7.20

5. Justin Thomas, USA 7.13

6. Patrick Cantlay, USA 7.08

7. Cameron Smith, AUS 7.06

8. Viktor Hovland, NOR 6.52

9. Sam Burns, USA 6.16

10. Matt Fitzpatrick, ENG 6.06

SURFING

Priority Destinations Pro

Tuesday

At Ala Moana Bowls

Men’s Round of 32

Heat 1

Brodi Sale 12.20

Eli Hanneman 11.75

Cody Young 10.90

Ocean Macedo 7.75

Heat 2

Diesel Storm Butts 11.75

Sheldon Paishon 9.40

Eala Stewart 7.80

Tyler Newton 5.00

Heat 3

Finn McGill 17.35

Kai Martin 15.40

Kai Lenny 12.25

Diego Ferri 10.90

Heat 4

Shion Crawford 17.55

Ezekiel Lau 16.60

Dusty Payne 13.70

Mason Ho 12.45

Heat 5

Robert Grilho 13.65

Tanner Hendrickson 12.35

Evan Valiere 12.15

Eimeo Czermak 8.30

Heat 6

Ian Gentil 14.75

Hendrix Frankenreiter 12.25

Thatcher Johnson 11.05

Kane Turalde 7.95

Heat 7

Jackson Bunch 16.50

Kylen Yamakawa 15.85

Billy Kemper 15.50

Noa Mizuno 14.10

Heat 8

Joshua Moniz 15.90

MaiKai Burdine 12.20

Gregg Nakamura 10.60

Kekoa Cazimero 9.85

Men’s Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Kai Martin 14.95

Diesel Storm Butts 13.00

Ezekiel Lau 6.60

Brodi Sale (INJ)

Heat 2

Finn McGill 14.45

Eli Hanneman 14.35

Shion Crawford 13.85

Sheldon Paishon 12.60

Heat 3

Kylen Yamakawa 15.40

Ian Gentil 14.75

Robert Grilho 13.95

MaiKai Burdine 12.50

Heat 4

Jackson Bunch 15.45

Joshua Moniz 15.40

Tanner Hendrickson 14.65

Hendrix Frankenreiter 13.50

Men’s Semifinals

Heat 1

Eli Hanneman 16.20

Kai Martin 15.40

Finn McGill 14.40

Diesel Storm Butts 12.80

Heat 2

Jackson Bunch 18.00

Joshua Moniz 17.60

Ian Gentil 15.35

Kylen Yamakawa 13.80

Men’s Final

Final Heat

Eli Hanneman 18.25

Jackson Bunch 16.75

Joshua Moniz 15.60

Kai Martin 14.35

Women’s Semifinals

Heat 1

Moana Jones Wong 17.65

Pua Desoto 14.75

Erin Brooks 13.15

Eweleiula Wong 12.60

Heat 2

Coco Ho 14.60

Bethany Hamilton 12.75

Brittany Penaroza 12.40

Rumor Star Butts 8.25

Women’s Final

Final Heat

Moana Jones Wong 17.35

Pua Desoto 15.35

Coco Ho 15.20

Bethany Hamilton 11.65