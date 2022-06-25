Scoreboard – June 25, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, 36-hole final round, Peter Jung vs. Kolbe Irei, 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Lokahi Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Waimanalo Regatta, 8 a.m. at Waimanalo Beach Park.