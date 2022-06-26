comscore Kamehameha-Hawaii student among 24 youths accepted to elite MIT program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamehameha-Hawaii student among 24 youths accepted to elite MIT program

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hilo resident and high school student Ciana-Lei Bence will attend a radar-building workshop at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this summer.

    MEGAN MOSELEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hilo resident and high school student Ciana-Lei Bence will attend a radar-building workshop at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this summer.

The Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i senior, 17, was selected from among more than 400 top students nationwide who applied for the Lincoln Laboratory Radar Introduction for Student Engineers program. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 16 – May 20, 2022

Scroll Up