Former Instagram-based business Kyra the Baker — owned by 16-year-old entrepreneur Kyra Lung — just opened on the second level of International Market Place. The biz is known for its large, soft, chewy cookies, and the bakery pop-up will be open through mid-August.

Cookie flavors will change every week. The original four cookies Lung started out with — s’mores, white chocolate macadamia nut, sea salt chocolate chip and Biscoff — are usually featured, along with two rotating flavors like Oreo milk bar and Reese’s stuffed.

Cookies cost $4.95 each (three for $13.95, six for $26.95) but there’s a 20% kamaaina discount when you show your state ID. Follow @kyrathebaker on Instagram to learn more.

2022 James Beard Award Winner

Chef Robynne Maii was recently named the 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef – Northwest and Pacific category.

Maii is the first part Native Hawaiian woman to win the James Beard Award Best Chef – Northwest and Pacific category. Born and raised in Honolulu, Maii is the chef/ owner of award-winning restaurant Fete, along with newly opened Heydey. Last year, Maii teamed up with chef Bao Tran of Mad Bene to host the first-ever James Beard Foundation Taste America event in Hawaii, where 35% of the proceeds supported the foundation’s Open for Good campaign. The chefs also donated a portion of the funds raised to Chef Hui, a local nonprofit aimed at food sovereignty.

Congratulations, chef Robynne!

A new, tasty bite

Jamba Hawaii recently added the Jamboli to its Tasty Bites menu, which offers a variety of options for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The new Jamboli is available in two flavors: pepperoni and cheese, or spinach and cheese.

The new savory treat is Jamba’s version of a stromboli — a classic Italian-American dish that’s similar to a calzone. A classic Stromboli is made with wrapping cheese, sauce and other ingredients in Italian bread or pizza dough. The spinach and cheese Jamboli is made with fresh baby spinach, whole wheat dough and a high-quality cheese blend that includes ricotta, provolone, mozzarella and romano. Meanwhile, the pepperoni and cheese Jamboli is made with all-natural pepperoni, whole wheat dough and American, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. All Jamboli products are non-GMO and are hormone- and antibiotic-free with no preservatives.

Learn more at jambahawaii.com.

A taste of the ‘tropics’

Tropics Bar & Grill at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort just introduced a wide variety of new menu items that add a creative and upscale twist to its current offerings.

For breakfast, diners can enjoy the street avo toast ($25) and baked dulce de leche French toast ($26), complete with Hawaiian vanilla cream sauce, salted caramel, mac-nut streusel crumble and fresh berries. New lunch dishes include fried chicken bites ($24) — one pound of boneless chicken with diners’ choice of sauce — and crab BLT sandwich ($35). During dinner, feast on the pupu sampler ($29) — served with spicy ahi poke, Thai chile coconut shrimp, fried chicken dynamite, green onions and lemon — pork belly burnt ends and apple cider poutine ($29), kiawe-smoked 22-ounce Duroc pork chop ($47) and more.

Visit hiltonhawaiianvillage.com for more information.