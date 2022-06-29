Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Slow start for keiki vaccinations Today Updated 6:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! We can only hope this was a slow start, and that it will ramp up soon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. We can only hope this was a slow start, and that it will ramp up soon. Health care providers reported that appointments for the youngest children to get their COVID-19 vaccines filled up quickly over the weekend. Ultimately, though, shot uptake on the first full weekend was only in the hundreds. Remember back in 2021, when the first recipients of the vaccine numbered in the thousands? There are going to be parents taking a wait-and-see approach, for sure, but there’s clearly persuasion to be done. Previous Story Column: The fight to protect women’s rights should be nonpartisan