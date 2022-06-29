Off the News: Slow start for keiki vaccinations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We can only hope this was a slow start, and that it will ramp up soon. Read more

Health care providers reported that appointments for the youngest children to get their COVID-19 vaccines filled up quickly over the weekend. Ultimately, though, shot uptake on the first full weekend was only in the hundreds.

Remember back in 2021, when the first recipients of the vaccine numbered in the thousands? There are going to be parents taking a wait-and-see approach, for sure, but there’s clearly persuasion to be done.