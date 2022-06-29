comscore Ho‘opili residents concerned about overhead power lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ho‘opili residents concerned about overhead power lines

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric and developer D.R. Horton temporarily stopped construction of a new substation and dozens of overhead power lines in East Kapolei after concerns were raised by nearby residents. Read more

