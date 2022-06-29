comscore Journalists called on to help preserve democracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Journalists called on to help preserve democracy

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Journalist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa delivered the keynote speech Tuesday at the 2022 East-West Center International Media Conference at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Journalist Maria Ressa talked with a crowd after her speech Tuesday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Nobel Peace Prize-­winning journalist Maria Ressa wears a bracelet her high school teacher gave her that’s inscribed with a quote from William Shakespeare: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” Read more

