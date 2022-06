Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American democracy is in danger today, but not because of MAGA Republicans, as President Joe Biden would have you believe.

It is because of the political partisans who decry decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court when they don’t fit their agenda or satisfy their political aims and allies.

The public statements from the president and the attorney general were despicable and dangerous to the civility and peacefulness of our nation (“Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, June 24).

“Strongly disagreeing” and “vowing to do everything to circumvent the decision” are divisive and deadly positions to take. Do they not think that their words will be taken to heart and acted on by those who are easily manipulated?

They have sworn to represent the rights and safety of all U.S. citizens, but their statements show they consider only the pro-choice citizens worthy of representation and legal protection.

If there is violence committed as a result of their failure to provide appropriate unifying leadership, the blood is on their hands, and they should be held accountable through legal means.

James Roller

Mililani

Hawaii Democrats have terrible track record

We see letters regarding how horrible Republicans are, but let’s examine 50 years of Democratic control in Hawaii.

Hawaii taxes the first dollar of poor people’s wages, taxes food and medicine, and has one of the highest taxes on gas in the nation affecting working families.

We have among the worst roads, bridges and dams in the nation, an unusable stadium due to improper maintenance, a convention center with the roof falling in and no money allocated to fix it, a boondoggle rail system, a state hospital with showers that do not drain, schoolchildren two years behind in competence. We were among the last states to lift COVID-19 mandates.

We have corruption in the police department, Legislature and prosecutors’ office. Bribes have been required to get building permits. The Hu Honua power plant on Hawaii island went through all the regulatory hoops with $500 million invested, only to have a usage permit denied.

No wonder we are last in the nation in being business-friendly.

Polls say Hawaii is the happiest state. I guess the old adage is correct: “Ignorance is bliss.”

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

Jan. 6 aside, Pence has been loyal to Trump

I enjoyed the insightful and well- written commentary about former Vice President Mike Pence by Maureen Dowd (“Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the fate of a sycophant,” Star-Advertiser, June 21).

It placed the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in some perspective. The article even added to my vocabulary and I mused especially at “narcissists are the (ever- deepening) grand canyons of need … ”

Pence has been the true supporter of Donald Trump. He stood by and went along with such an abhorrent character for four years, and was even willing to ride along with him for another four years.

The only redeeming act for which he can be praised is that he did not try to go along with Trump’s demands to overturn the results of the presidential election. Going along with the Trump narrative would have thrown our country into a severe constitutional crisis, even though Pence had no authority to overturn the election.

But for this one good act for which we need to give the devil its due, in my mind Pence is nothing but the other side of the same counterfeit coin.

Birendra S. Huja

Kahala

Spend HVCB money on improving public parks

I rarely agree with the Abercrombies, but Nancie Caraway is absolutely correct concerning the “appalling neglect of Kaimana Beach” (“Appalling neglect of Kaimana Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 26).

As far as I’m concerned, the $22.5 million annual contract for the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau should be invested in the repair, improvement and maintenance of our parks, including Kaimana and our crown jewel, Ala Moana (“Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau files protest over tourism contract award,” Star-Advertiser, June 22).

This investment would greatly enhance both our visitor and resident experience and provide an improved return on investment of the hotel room tax.

Glenn Young

Aina Haina

Shinseki came long way since ‘boy governor’ day

Recently you published a picture of the Nuuanu YMCA’s model legislature appointment of Eric Shinseki as boy governor (“Back in the day: 4/10/60,” Star-Advertiser, June 6).

Incredibly, you didn’t note in your caption that Shinseki proceeded in adult life to be the 34th chief of staff of the U.S. Army, the first Asian American to rise to that highest position in the Army.

He served for five years, longer than anyone since Gen. George C. Marshall, who held the position for six years during the World War II period.

I respectfully request that you rerun the picture with a caption that fully credits Shinseki for his highly honorable and successful career following his pictured boy-governor honor in 1960. Not only would it credit Shinseki for his career, it would add a lot to the picture for reader interest.

William Reese Liggett

Colonel, U.S. Air Force (retired)

Kaimuki

