Off the News: Using mosquitoes to fight mosquitoes

As hard as it is to believe that the way to reduce a mosquito population is to introduce more mosquitoes, it does seem to be true. The state Board of Agriculture on Tuesday signed off on a plan to release millions of male mosquitoes carrying a bacteria that interferes with the hatching of eggs. The females, carrying a disease that kills endangered birds, then would not produce offspring.

A bit of a odd gambit, perhaps, but saving these birds is worth taking the leap — with this well-vetted plan.