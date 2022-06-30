Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Using mosquitoes to fight mosquitoes Today Updated 5:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As hard as it is to believe that the way to reduce a mosquito population is to introduce more mosquitoes, it does seem to be true. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As hard as it is to believe that the way to reduce a mosquito population is to introduce more mosquitoes, it does seem to be true. The state Board of Agriculture on Tuesday signed off on a plan to release millions of male mosquitoes carrying a bacteria that interferes with the hatching of eggs. The females, carrying a disease that kills endangered birds, then would not produce offspring. A bit of a odd gambit, perhaps, but saving these birds is worth taking the leap — with this well-vetted plan. Previous Story Off the News: A Nobelist speaks for the truth