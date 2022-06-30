Fireworks displays on tap for July Fourth weekend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will be a busy one, with events and fireworks displays taking place throughout the state. Read more

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will be a busy one, with events and fireworks displays taking place throughout the state.

It’s too late for Oahu residents to obtain permits to set off firecrackers, but on Hawaii island, permits and firecrackers can be purchased through 8 p.m. Monday only at the TNT tent located at 381 E. Makaala St. in Hilo. Permits are $25 each and allow the purchase of up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. Permits will be issued to adults only and are nontransferable and nonrefundable, according to the Hawaii Fire Department.

Firecrackers are not being sold on Maui or Kauai, so permits are not being issued, according to fire officials.

Permits are not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, cylindrical or cone fountains, ground spinners and other novelties, or for paperless firecrackers.

Statewide, fireworks can be legally set off only from 1 to 9 p.m. July 4. Violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000. The importation, transfer, sale or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C felony.

Here’s a list of some of the Independence Day events in Hawaii:

>> There will be no fireworks display off Magic Island but Ala Moana Center is hosting concerts and there will be store discounts, promotions, prizes and other events today through Monday.

>> U.S. Army Garrison will hold its Independence Day Spectacular at Schofield Barracks from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with entertainment, fireworks, games, food, bounce houses, a free-fall parachute demonstration and more. The free event is open to the public; visitors without a military ID must enter through Foote Gate on Kunia Road. All attendees age 5 and up are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have tested negative within 72 hours of the event. An online screening tool for inputting the information is available at 808ne.ws/schofield and will provide a green confirmation screen to be presented at the gates.

>> Turtle Bay Resort will host a live concert ending in a fireworks show Sunday. Gates open at 3 p.m. with the concert at 4 p.m. Pre-sale tickets start at $20; tickets are $30 and up at the resort.

>> The Hukilau Marketplace in Laie will hold a free event starting at 4 p.m. Monday that will culminate in a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Live music, carnival games and food will be available.

>> A fireworks show at Kailua Beach Park starts at 8 p.m. Monday. Alexander & Baldwin is sponsoring shuttles between the Longs Drugs parking lot and the beach center from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

>> Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will celebrate starting at 3 p.m. Monday, with fireworks at 9 p.m. Entertainment, games, food, a car show and petting zoo will be part of the event, which is open to Department of Defense cardholders and sponsored guests.

>> On Hawaii island, the “Hilo Bay Blast” fireworks show at Hilo Bay will be held at 8 p.m. Monday. The Kailua- Kona Community Parade Association is sponsoring a 6 p.m. parade and 8 p.m. fireworks display.

>> On Maui, fireworks are scheduled to return to West Maui with an aerial display at 8 p.m. offshore from Front Street. The fireworks can be viewed from charter boats leaving Lahaina Harbor and from Lahaina town. Live music at Campbell Park starts at 5 p.m.