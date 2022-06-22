Ala Moana Center will offer concerts, promotions instead of Fourth of July fireworks

Ala Moana Center will not be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park for the third year in a row due to the pandemic.

The center will instead host a “4th of July Celebration” from June 30 to July 4 that includes discounts at retailers, a summer staycation sweepstakes and a five-day concert series featuring Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning musicians.

During that week, more than 40 retailers will be offering special discounts and promotions, including some free gifts with purchases the center announced.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for three prizes. To enter, participants must follow Ala Moana Center on Instagram, like the sweepstakes post, and tag one friend in the comments. More information is available at AlaMoanaCenter.com.

The five-day concert series will be held at Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing Stage and Centerstage, and features musicians ranging from Lina Robins to Kapena and the Mana‘o Trio.

Ala Moana’s annual fireworks show, a popular draw for thousands in past years, was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks shows are being planned elsewhere on Oahu this year, however, on the windward side and North Shore.

The 2022 Kailua fireworks show, a longtime tradition, is on at 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July this year at Kailua Beach, according to organizers. Alexander & Baldwin will sponsor shuttles between the Longs Drugs parking lot and Kailua Beach Center.

The Hukilau Marketplace in Laie is also hosting a Fourth of July celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks, a concert, free inflatables and carnival games.