comscore Hawaii’s COVID-19 counts on downward slope | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s COVID-19 counts on downward slope

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“(Hospitalizations) did start to come down a little, but now it seems to have stabilized and so — not the news we were looking for.”</strong> <strong>Hilton Raethel</strong> <em>President and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “(Hospitalizations) did start to come down a little, but now it seems to have stabilized and so — not the news we were looking for.”

    Hilton Raethel

    President and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii

Current COVID-19 trends in Hawaii appear to be heading in the right direction, with daily averages of new infections and positivity rates continuing along a downward trend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s small businesses grapple with rising costs, staffing shortages

Scroll Up