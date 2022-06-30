Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 30, 2022 Today Updated 10:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Action 10, Firehouse 5 Yankees 18, Sportsmen 12 Na Kahuna 11, Xpress 9 Lokahi 17, Islanders 5 Hui Ohana 6, Bad Company 5 Waipio 24, Hikina 11 P.H. Shipyard 8, Na Pueo 7 Aikane 23, Ho ‘O Ikaika 7 Fat Katz 14, Hawaiians 7 Zen 10, Makules 9 Golden Eagles 19, Go Deep 7 Previous Story Television and radio – June 30, 2022