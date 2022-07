Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let us not complain if we have no solution. Yes, the Navy is purging millions of gallons of fuel-contaminated water and filtering it before dumping it into Halawa Stream (“No end in sight for Red Hill water pumping,” Star- Advertiser, June 28).

To date, no practical alternatives have been presented to reuse this water. Moving water from Red Hill to other uses on the island requires piping or transfer trucks. Or are they proposing digging a large basin and allowing the clean waste to reenter the aquifer?

Don’t complain, but help with suggestions. Consider the logistics of your suggestions.

Yes, we do need ideas to save all this water — but let’s remember to reduce our usage as urged by the Board of Water Supply.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

Unlike Supreme Court, Biden represents all

That President Joe Biden considers “only pro-choice citizens worthy of representation and legal protection” by challenging the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, is a false statement (“Biden’s attack on court dangerous, despicable,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30).

Pro-choice is not the same as pro-abortion. There are many pro-choice women who, facing unplanned pregnancies, complete their pregnancies because they don’t believe abortion is personally right for them.

Why then are they not anti-abortion? It’s because they believe all women have the right to determine how an unplanned pregnancy will affect their future.

Children raped and impregnated by their fathers, a mother carrying a fetus with extreme birth defects, or cases in which the mother’s life without an abortion would be imperiled, are instances in which these children (and their parents) and women should especially have the right to choose.

Biden is, in fact, representing all U.S. citizens, including those who choose to oppose abortion. On the other hand, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholds the belief of only a minority — those who are anti-abortion.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Niu Valley

Ending women’s rights dangerous, despicable

In response to James Roller’s letter, what is truly dangerous and despicable, is the fact that five men and one woman can take away a right that has been on the books for almost 50 years (“Biden’s attack on court dangerous, despicable,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 30).

Dangerous and despicable is mandating that victims of rape and incest must carry that baby to term. Dangerous and despicable is taking away the freedom to make choices about our own bodies.

Roller seems to confuse the actions of our former disgraced president with those of a president who cares about the equality and rights of all women. His words seem to echo the horror of the events that took place on Jan. 6, such as: “Do they not think that their words will be taken to heart and acted on by those who are easily manipulated?”

Or, “If there is violence committed as a result of their failure to provide appropriate unifying leadership, the blood is on their hands. … ”

The dangerous and despicable decision of the Supreme Court will lead to blood being on its hands.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

Violence is contrary to how we live here

The large print on the front of the Star-Advertiser’s TV and entertainment guide read, “Violent delights” (Star Channels, June 26).

Seriously? Is this the image that Hawaii should be advertising on our screens for enjoyment? Do people visit Hawaii to be entertained by violence as they are enjoying the beaches and the aloha spirit? Do we, as a people, want our children at a young age exposed to killing as a fun activity shared by the whole family? Isn’t there enough killing going on all over the world?

Video gaming, TV violence and movie horrors need to be kept out of the mainstream of our lives and especially those of our innocent children. Not all children have the filters yet of what is good and right in a society and what is horribly wrong. Let Hawaii be a star example of promoting heavenly wonders instead of death. We can do better than this and we will.

Sandra Z. Armstrong

Kailua

If Marcos wants unity, he should make amends

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for “unity” should start with the payment of the 203 billion pesos in estate taxes owed by the Marcos family and the $2 billion in penalties imposed by the federal courts in Hawaii for the human rights violations during martial law (“Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes helm in Philippines, silent on father’s abuses,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, June 30).

Unless those first steps are done, calls for unity are meaningless.

Many Filipinos in Hawaii are concerned about the human rights repression and worsening poverty in our Motherland.

Let’s also not forget how the 20-year Marcos dictatorship was toppled by the 1986 People Power uprising and how the Marcoses and cronies went into exile in Hawaii along with crates of cash, gold bullion and jewels.

We need to work to ensure that the history of the horrors of martial-law rule is preserved in the future generations’ consciousness, and that justice is delivered to all victims before we can talk about unity.

Arcy Imasa

Aiea

