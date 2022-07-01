comscore High court topples Hawaii cutoff for carrying a gun in public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High court topples Hawaii cutoff for carrying a gun in public

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned Hawaii’s law restricting who can have a permit to carry a handgun in public, in a move that was expected following its ruling last week against New York’s concealed- carry law. Read more

