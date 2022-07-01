comscore After 12 years, UFC fighter Brad Tavares still feels the thrill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After 12 years, UFC fighter Brad Tavares still feels the thrill

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY UFC <strong>“You need to keep evolving your game so you can constantly compete.”</strong> <strong>Brad Tavares</strong> <em>UFC fighter</em>

    “You need to keep evolving your game so you can constantly compete.”

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016 Brad Tavares, right, punched Caio Magalhaes during a middleweight bout at UFC 203 in 2016, in Cleveland. Tavares has fought for the company 20 times.

    Brad Tavares, right, punched Caio Magalhaes during a middleweight bout at UFC 203 in 2016, in Cleveland. Tavares has fought for the company 20 times.

Twelve years after making his debut on the Ultimate Fighter season 11 finale show, Brad Tavares is still having fun. Read more

