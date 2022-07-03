comscore State attorney general, Hawaii counties reviewing firearm laws in wake of SCOTUS decision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State attorney general, Hawaii counties reviewing firearm laws in wake of SCOTUS decision

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a New York gun case June 23. Read more

