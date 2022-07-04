comscore U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele gets key union backing, Lt. Gov. Josh Green adds to long list | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele gets key union backing, Lt. Gov. Josh Green adds to long list

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele received a needed endorsement in his gubernatorial bid Thursday from the United Public Workers union, while opponent Lt. Gov. Josh Green simultaneously was endorsed by the AFL-CIO, adding to Green’s long list of support from Hawaii labor unions. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 24 to June 30, 2022

Scroll Up