Honolulu Police Department releases footage of Rep. Matthew LoPresti's DUI arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Police Department releases footage of Rep. Matthew LoPresti’s DUI arrest

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:38 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HPD

    The Honolulu Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of state Rep. Matthew LoPresti getting arrested on the night of June 16 on suspicion of drunken driving.

  • COURTESY HPD This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer arresting Rep. Matthew LoPresti on suspicion of drunk driving.

  • COURTESY HPD This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer talking to Rep. Matthew LoPresti about taking a field sobriety test on suspicion of drunk driving.

The Honolulu Police Department today provided media with body-worn camera footage of officers interacting with LoPresti, who was arrested on the evening of June 16 after officers found his vehicle stopped on the shoulder lane of Fort Weaver Road. Read more

