Honolulu Police Department releases footage of Rep. Matthew LoPresti’s DUI arrest
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 8:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HPD
The Honolulu Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of state Rep. Matthew LoPresti getting arrested on the night of June 16 on suspicion of drunken driving.
COURTESY HPD
This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer arresting Rep. Matthew LoPresti on suspicion of drunk driving.
-
COURTESY HPD
This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer talking to Rep. Matthew LoPresti about taking a field sobriety test on suspicion of drunk driving.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree