While not a justification for high gas prices and the difficulties they cause, a different view reveals why gas could still be considered cheap.

Gasoline is perhaps the most easily stored, transportable and highly concentrated form of energy available. One gallon has the energy to propel our 2,000-lb. SUV with passengers about 25 miles.

Consider these two alternatives. If you walked the 25 miles, the cost of your food energy would be several times higher. If you pushed your car 25 miles (assuming a flat smooth road) it could take you two weeks and again the food energy alone would cost $210 (42 meals at $5 each).

Now, remember we get the equivalent energy in a gallon of gas for about the price of a latte at Starbucks. In energy terms, gas is still a bargain, but higher prices may give us a greater appreciation for the work it does for us and which we tend to take for granted.

Harold Senter

Aina Haina

Airplanes over homes spew greenhouse gases

Recently, 73 jet aircraft flew over my neighborhood, bringing tourists to Honolulu. That’s 73 jets rumbling, whining, spewing greenhouse gases directly over our homes. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 30 years. For the first 20 years, we might see one jet overflight per day. Now we get 70-plus, all day, every day.

How can this be? We’re nowhere near the airport. But now it feels like we’re at the airport. What gives the aviation industry the right to grab your community for its noisy, air-polluting flight path?

On that same Sunday, I read the Star-Advertiser Insight section, in which the three main candidates for governor spoke about climate change (“Countering climate change,” Star- Advertiser, Insight, June 26).

The aviation industry profoundly harms our environment and our residents’ quality of life. As governor, would Kai Kahele be objective about that? He is a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines, whose new PR slogan is — ironically — “Travel Pono.” Polluting our neighborhoods for profit is not pono.

Frances Patton

Palolo

TMT would provide knowledge of universe

It took more than 30 years to complete the H-3 freeway because certain groups opposed building H-3 through Halawa Valley, using up 20-plus years demonstrating against the highway, citing the possible destruction of “sacred” areas. Do you know or heard of any destruction to sacred sites?

Will the same scenario apply to building the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea? I hope not, as Hawaii will lose much-needed funding, our knowledge of the universe, and the education of those youngsters who may want to reach for the stars. Yes, I believe mankind will be the loser, as will Hawaii.

The universe holds so many hidden wonders and perhaps other forms of life. The newest telescope a million miles away will only whet our appetite for more. Its pictures should be released soon and I anticipate many, many beautiful pictures.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Justices look backward in gun rights decision

In reversing New York’s gun restrictions in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen, Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion seems to expand the meaning of “state” to include one’s state of mind. If so, why didn’t the Founders write that anyone who feels “threatened” in any way is free to carry a gun anywhere without any infringement from the state?

This opinion comes from an approach that Thomas calls the “historical tradition” argument. Why not use this argument to justify overturning the Emancipation Proclamation, women’s voting rights, Jim Crow Laws, Roe v. Wade?

The Founders were more forward- thinking than this when they provided a way to amend the Constitution. Unfortunately, six justices on today’s Supreme Court prefer to take America backwards than to look squarely at today and decide in favor of forward- moving decisions.

Is this what is meant by “Make America Great Again?”

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Walt Kelly’s maxim applies to SCOTUS

With apologies to Walt Kelly, I am moved by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent rulings to restate Pogo’s trenchant observation:

“We have met the enemy, and he is SCOTUS.”

Victor Meyers

Kailua

Kudos for CORE and efforts to help homeless

Kudos to CORE and other like organizations that have at last bitten the bullet when it comes to homelessness (“Honolulu’s CORE program begins outreach in Waikiki, where unsheltered homelessness is on the rise,” Star- Advertiser, June 19).

Now that we have all been informed that serious action is being taken, I for one can be patient. Keep up the good work and the idea of getting the homeless with dementia into the old State Hospital facility, converting it into a mental health stabilization center.

As soon as the new hospital opens in Kaneohe, that should be one of the most urgent demands.

Mahalo, and let’s get that hospital staffed and working!

Olivia Yule

Waikiki

