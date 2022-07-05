comscore Hawaii national park sites attracted 4 million visitors in 2021, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii national park sites attracted 4 million visitors in 2021, study finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • NATIONAL PARK SERVICE Above, people watch the sunset at the Haleakala Visitor Center. ^

    NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

    Above, people watch the sunset at the Haleakala Visitor Center. ^

  • NATIONAL PARK SERVICE A couple watches the rising lava lake within the summit of Kilauea Volcano before sunrise at the Uekahuna overlook in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

    NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

    A couple watches the rising lava lake within the summit of Kilauea Volcano before sunrise at the Uekahuna overlook in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / 2020 A plume from an eruption rises above Kilauea Volcano’s summit within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / 2020

    A plume from an eruption rises above Kilauea Volcano’s summit within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 The World War II Valor in the Pacific monument, featuring the USS Arizona Memorial, above, saw 1.2 million visitors in 2021.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020

    The World War II Valor in the Pacific monument, featuring the USS Arizona Memorial, above, saw 1.2 million visitors in 2021.

Nearly 4 million people visited Hawaii’s eight national park units in 2021, spending an estimated $438 million in local communities across the state, according to a National Park Service report. Read more

Previous Story
Makaha Valley Resort sold to South Korean company, KH Group at $20.7 million

Scroll Up