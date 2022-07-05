comscore Officer who led Army’s Red Hill response is promoted to general | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officer who led Army’s Red Hill response is promoted to general

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY / DEC. 2 Col. Phillip “Cain” Baker meets with Army families to address community concerns at Aliamanu Military Reservation.

    Col. Phillip “Cain” Baker meets with Army families to address community concerns at Aliamanu Military Reservation.

The officer who organized the Army’s initial response to contamination of the Navy’s water system from a spill at the Red Hill fuel storage facility is now a general. Col. Phillip “Cain” Baker, the 25th Infantry Division’s deputy commander for support, was promoted to brigadier general Friday in a small ceremony at the Schofield Barracks attended by family and friends. Read more

