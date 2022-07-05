Determined women led the way across Molokai Channel
By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
Amy Best Crews, left, and Carleen Ornellas were proponents of women holding their own Molokai-to-Oahu crossing. Their persistence helped bring on Na Wahine O Ke Kai. Ornellas was part of a “test run” in 1975 in which 18 women on two teams accomplished the feat just to prove that it could be done.
This is the bumper sticker for the fi rst Na Wahine O Ke Kai Molokai-to-Oahu race on Oct. 14, 1979. The official flag was flown by all crews’ escort boats during the 1979 race.
Newspaper accounts detailed the first Na Wahine O Ke Kai on Oct. 14, 1979.