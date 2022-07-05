comscore Determined women led the way across Molokai Channel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Determined women led the way across Molokai Channel

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CINDY LUIS Amy Best Crews, left, and Carleen Ornellas were proponents of women holding their own Molokai-to-Oahu crossing. Their persistence helped bring on Na Wahine O Ke Kai. Ornellas was part of a “test run” in 1975 in which 18 women on two teams accomplished the feat just to prove that it could be done.

    COURTESY CINDY LUIS

    Amy Best Crews, left, and Carleen Ornellas were proponents of women holding their own Molokai-to-Oahu crossing. Their persistence helped bring on Na Wahine O Ke Kai. Ornellas was part of a "test run" in 1975 in which 18 women on two teams accomplished the feat just to prove that it could be done.

  • COURTESY AMY BEST CREWS This is the bumper sticker for the fi rst Na Wahine O Ke Kai Molokai-to-Oahu race on Oct. 14, 1979. The official flag was flown by all crews’ escort boats during the 1979 race.

    COURTESY AMY BEST CREWS

    This is the bumper sticker for the fi rst Na Wahine O Ke Kai Molokai-to-Oahu race on Oct. 14, 1979. The official flag was flown by all crews' escort boats during the 1979 race.

  • Newspaper accounts detailed the first Na Wahine O Ke Kai on Oct. 14, 1979.

    Newspaper accounts detailed the first Na Wahine O Ke Kai on Oct. 14, 1979.

Why? Why not? It wasn’t so much a question of if women could do it, but more a question of when. Na Wahine O Ke Kai, the women’s outrigger canoe race between Molokai and Oahu, had long been the dream of female paddlers, serious discussions beginning in 1954, just two years after the men’s inaugural Molokai Hoe. Read more

